VIDEO REVIEW: Polestar 4. Will USA Buyers Even Care About This Or The Macan EV?

Polestar, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker, has introduced its latest model, the Polestar 4, as a direct competitor to the Porsche Macan EV. Positioned as an all-electric coupe SUV, the Polestar 4 aims to blend the practicality of an SUV with the sleek styling of a coupe. It's positioned between the Polestar 2 sedan and the Polestar 3 SUV in terms of size and price, and it's set to be the quickest Polestar model yet, thanks to its 536-horsepower output.

One of the most distinctive features of the Polestar 4 is its lack of a traditional rear window. Instead, the rear view is provided by a digital feed from a roof-mounted camera. This design choice allows for a more spacious and airy interior, with the rear seats positioned further back for enhanced comfort. The Polestar 4 also features a minimalist, upscale interior design, with a large 15.4-inch infotainment display and a Google-based interface.

The Polestar 4 comes with a choice of two powertrain options: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration. The dual-motor version offers a 0-62 mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds, making it the fastest Polestar model to date. The Polestar 4 also boasts a range of up to 385 miles on a single charge, depending on the configuration.

In terms of safety, the Polestar 4 comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features, including automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, and a driver monitoring system. The vehicle also features a total of 12 cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors for enhanced visibility and safety.

The Polestar 4 is set to go on sale in the last quarter of 2024, with order books opening in April. With its blend of performance, technology, and Scandinavian design, the Polestar 4 is poised to be a strong contender in the electric SUV market, directly challenging the upcoming Porsche Macan EV.






