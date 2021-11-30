VIDEO REVIEW: Porsche Taycan GTS And Taycan Sport Turismo. Do You LUST For Either?

This is our in-depth review of the Porsche Taycan GTS with the new Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo estate / wagon. We're taking a look at Exterior, Interior and the driving experience.





