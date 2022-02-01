VIDEO REVIEW: RACE. Aston Martin DBS Vs. Ferrari 812. Like Letting Lighting Out Of A Bottle? Who's The CHAMP?

We go in search of a taste of Italy in two of the most amazing V12 GRand Tourers! Tiff Needell and Paul Woodman test the British, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera against the Italian Ferrari 812 Superfast! Which would you prefer?



The pair are taking the two GT cars from the home of Aston Martin in England, in search of the home of Ferrari, which of course is "Italy", with a few surprises along the way, including a drag race!



The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera packs a 5.2L, turbo charged V12, with 725HP and with a 0-62MPH time of 3.4 seconds. Top speed is 211MPH, exactly the same as the top speed of the Ferrari, which gets 800HP from it's 6.5L, naturally aspirated V12, which sounds incredible, especially revving to 9,000RPM!













The Ferrari has a 0-62MPH time of a slightly quicker 2.9 seconds, but torque is slightly less than with 718NM, versus 900NM from the Aston Martin.



The Aston Martin uses the Superleggera name for the first time since the DB4, DB5 and DB6 models, meaning "super light", although it isn't such a lightweight car, at 1693KG, 63KG heavier than the Ferrari.



What better way to test the two cars against each other than a drag race on a runway? That's exactly where we took our two cars!



Aston Martin have been battling against Ferrari for many years, dating back to the early 1950s at the Le Mans 24 hour race!



So maybe the road trip wasn't all the way to Italy after all, but the Italian Villa is the next best thing!



Both cars pack over £250,000 of speed and luxury, but which would be for you?





