VIDEO REVIEW: Ready To Watch A Brand New Land Rover Defender LOSE To The New Ford Bronco And The Wrangler 4xe?

Today is the epic off-road shootout everyone has been waiting for! It's the brand new 2021 Ford Bronco up against the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and the new Land Rover Defender. We take all three up a steep mountain to see which is best!







