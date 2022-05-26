VIDEO REVIEW: Rivian R1S SUV. IF The HOUSEWIVES AREN'T DESPERATE For It, It's GAME OVER!

The R1S is an all-electric premium SUV intended for on-road comfort and off-road capability.



As you know, we've reported our opinions on Rivian and the bottom line is this.



The pickup is a nice product but it will never sustain the company.



However, we do like the SUV. It fills a niche no one else has. An EV that has a similar design to a Range Rover. And SOMEHOW, the DOPEY cartoon-face works on the SUV where it DOESN'T on the pickup.



We feel their ONLY chance is that the REAL housewives who've been lapping up the Range Rovers like there is no tomorrow come to the realization that an unreliable 14mpg city vehicle isn't the future.



And that the R1S can give the morally narcissistic, status-chasers an alternative.



IF, those housewives end up being DESPERATE for it, they have a decent chance of making it to the next round of products.



We also think it will outsell the pickup by A LOT.



What say you Spies? Take a look at the review and tell us your opinions.













