VIDEO REVIEW: Rivian Updates The R1T and R1S. Are YOU MORE Willing To Consider One Now Or Is Their Demise Inevitable?

The Rivian R1T and R1S have undergone significant updates, transforming them into the most powerful and capable vehicles in their class. The new models boast a range of improvements, including enhanced performance, increased range, and a host of new features.



The R1T and R1S now offer a new tri-motor configuration, delivering an impressive 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 lb-ft of torque. This allows the vehicles to accelerate from 0-60 mph in under 2.5 seconds, making them the fastest trucks and SUVs on the market. The new launch control feature further enhances their performance, enabling them to achieve a quarter-mile time of just 10.5 seconds.



In addition to the performance upgrades, Rivian has also introduced a range of new features to improve the overall driving experience. The vehicles now feature a new high-pressure die casting system, which improves the structural integrity of the battery pack. They also come equipped with a new Unreal Engine-powered infotainment system, which provides a more intuitive and immersive user experience.



Rivian has also made significant improvements to the vehicles' autonomous driving capabilities. The new Driver Plus system enables enhanced blind spot detection and automatic lane changing, while the company is working towards offering hands-free driving by the end of the year.



Overall, the updates to the Rivian R1T and R1S represent a significant leap forward in terms of performance, range, and features. With their impressive power, advanced technology, and rugged yet stylish design, these vehicles are sure to appeal to a wide range of customers.





















