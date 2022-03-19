VIDEO REVIEW! SIBLING CAR WAR! Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. KIA EV6. WHICH ONE Are YOU Taking The Keys To?

The Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are two of the newest electric SUVs to hit the market in 2022. In this video, Mark Takahashi from Edmunds presents our SUV comparison test of the 2022 Kia EV6 and 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and discusses these two luxury electric SUVs' similarities and differences. Mark takes an in-depth look at how each electric SUV handles on the road and compares their electric range. Mark also talks about what he likes about the exterior styling and interior features of both the EV6 and Ioniq 5. Which of these SUVs does Mark consider the best electric luxury SUV? We're here to answer this question and more. This is our electric luxury SUV comparison test of the 2022 Kia EV6 vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5.



WHICH would YOU take the keys to?









