VIDEO REVIEW: SMASH Or PASS? 2027 Ford F-150 With The New 3.0L EcoBoost Motor.

The new 3.0-liter EcoBoost becomes the standard engine on volume trims such as XL, STX, XLT, and many Lariat configurations. It shares the same core “Nano” architecture as the outgoing 2.7-liter but is bored out to 3.0 liters. Official ratings stay at 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. The difference is the shape of the curve: peak torque now arrives at 2,250 rpm instead of roughly 3,500 rpm, and Ford says the engine produces 10–11 percent more torque in the rpm range used for daily driving, merging, and light towing.



That low-end punch is the point. F-150 chief program engineer Kelly Kohlstrand described it as delivering a more effortless, premium feel without changing the headline figures that would overlap the 400-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost or 5.0-liter V8. In a properly equipped Regular Cab 4x2 with the 6.5-foot box, the 3.0-liter is rated for 8,400 pounds of towing and 1,755 pounds of payload. Heavy-duty work still belongs to the 3.5-liter EcoBoost, which continues to support the truck’s maximum 13,500-pound conventional tow rating.



The 3.0-liter already powers the Explorer ST, Ranger Raptor, and Bronco Raptor in higher-output tunes (up to 418 hp). Ford detuned it for the F-150 so it remains a true base engine rather than crowding the rest of the lineup. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 also returns as an option on King Ranch and Platinum for the first time since 2023, making a V8 available across every trim. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost and PowerBoost hybrid carry over unchanged.



Orders opened in mid-September 2026, with trucks expected at dealers in early 2027. For buyers who spend most of their time in stop-and-go traffic or pulling modest trailers, the bigger-displacement EcoBoost should feel stronger even if the spec sheet looks familiar. It is a practical mid-cycle update rather than a revolution—more usable torque where it counts, without upending the F-150’s carefully layered powertrain ladder.



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