VIDEO REVIEW: SUV WARS! 2025 Chevy Tahoe Vs. The 2025 Ford Expedition. WHICH Gets YOUR $$$?

In the battle of full-size SUVs, the 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and 2025 Ford Expedition go head-to-head, each vying for your hard-earned dollars. Both offer space, power, and tech for families and adventurers, but which one comes out on top? Let’s dive into this SUV showdown!



The Tahoe, refreshed for 2025, boasts a bold new look, a 17.7-inch infotainment screen, and Super Cruise hands-free driving on most trims. Its engine lineup shines with a standard 5.3L V8 (355 hp), an optional 6.2L V8 (420 hp), or a torquey 3.0L turbodiesel (305 hp). The Z71 trim adds off-road chops, but towing maxes out at 8,400 pounds. Starting at $59,000, it’s a value-packed choice with 122.7 cubic feet of cargo space.



The fully redesigned Expedition counters with a sleek design, a unique split tailgate, and a high-tech 24-inch panoramic display. Its twin-turbo 3.5L V6 delivers 400 hp (440 hp in Tremor/Platinum trims), outmuscling the Tahoe’s base engine, and tows up to 9,600 pounds. The Tremor trim enhances off-road capability, and fuel efficiency edges out the Tahoe at 17/23 mpg (vs. 15/20 mpg). However, it starts pricier at $63,995.



WHO gets YOUR $$$?











