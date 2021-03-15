VIDEO REVIEW! T.50 XP2 HyperCar Prototype First Drive

The XP2 prototype with limited revs was driven for the first time at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold, Surrey, UK and just metres from where the T.50 will begin full production in January 2022. Its first test drive was personally undertaken by Professor Gordon Murray







