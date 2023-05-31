VIDEO REVIEW: THIS Or THAT? 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Watch And Tell Us If You Would Choose THIS Over The KIA Telluride?

As the name implies, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is, well, grander than Highlander classic. There’s more room, crisper design and with the new Hybrid MAX powertrain, significantly more oomph. There’s seating for up to 8, and for the first time, adults are okay to ride in the wayback. All that and the price premium is easy to swallow. It's strong competition to Honda Pilot, Hyundai Palisade, Chevy Traverse, Buick Enclave, Nissan Pathfinder and Volkswagen Atlas.



Would you choose this over Telluride? If so, WHY?









