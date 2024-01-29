VIDEO REVIEW: The 2024 Lexus GX Comes In SIX Different Trims. WHICH Would YOU Choose Or Are You NOT A FAN?

The 2024 Lexus GX is a sophisticated luxury SUV that comes in six different trim levels: GX, GX+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail, and Overtrail+. The GX and GX+ trims offer a strong foundation with a 349-hp twin-turbo V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, and a range of standard features.



Moving up to the Luxury and Luxury+ trims, you'll find even more features and options, such as an adaptive variable suspension, semi-aniline leather interior trim, and a power-reclining and folding third row. The Luxury+ trim may also include LED fog and cornering lamps, a heated steering wheel, and a Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.



For those who crave off-road adventures, the new Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims are designed to deliver. These models come with a wider stance, off-road wheels and tires, and a locking rear differential. The Overtrail trims also feature unique color combinations and a rugged, yet refined, interior design.



No matter which trim you choose, the 2024 Lexus GX is a versatile and luxurious SUV that offers a wide range of features and capabilities to suit your lifestyle.



WHICH would YOU pick or are you NOT a fan of the new GX?



