VIDEO REVIEW: The Koenigsegg Gemera. The 1700 Horsepower FAMILY HyperCar?

Ultimate performance has belonged to the world of two-seaters with very limited luggage space – until now. The Gemera is the world’s first Mega-GT and Koenigsegg’s first four-seater. Extreme megacar meets spacious interior and ultimate environmental consciousness.



Extreme megacar meets spacious and practical interior



The Gemera seats four large adults comfortably with space catering to their carry-on luggage, meaning the Koenigsegg megacar experience can be shared with family and friends.



The notion behind Gemera’s name – a combination of the two Swedish words – “ge” (give) and “mera” (more) signifies “to give more”. A suitable name for a car that adds features and functions without taking away anything that makes it a true megacar.



It is not often one can say a new category of car has been created. But in the case of the Gemera it has to be believed – the Mega-GT.







The Gemera is limited to an edition of 300 cars.



Ultimate performance?Since the birth of the company more than 25 years ago, Koenigsegg has been driven to create the ultimate performance car.



Despite being a four-seater, the Gemera easily outperforms most two-seat megacars, both combustion and electric. Still, the focus of the Gemera is taking on long-range public roads – family trips, in comfort, style and safety with never-before-experienced performance.



With its 1.27 megawatts of power and 3500 Nm of torque, the Gemera goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 1.9 seconds and to 400 km/h in record matching pace.



The Gemera comes with the most amazing sound from a 3-cylinder engine ever.



The Tiny Friendly Giant?The Gemera yields a combined power output of 1700 bhp or 1.27 MW. Power output from the three motors – one for each rear wheel producing 500 bhp and 1000 Nm, and one E-motor on the crankshaft that produces an extra 400 bhp and 500 Nm to power the front wheels – add up to 1400 bhp as individuals and 1100 bhp when combined.



The Gemera’s 2-liter 3-cylinder dry sumped twin-turbo Freevalve engine, named the Tiny Friendly Giant (or TFG for short) adds another 450 kW or 600 bhp.



The TFG is a progressive outlook on the powertrains of tomorrow. The TFG offers a lighter, more efficient cradle-to-grave solution compared to any combustion engine before it. Combined with electrification, the Gemera can be argued to be cleaner than a long-range EV, by using next-generation combustion technology designed for next-generation renewable liquid fuels, together with a small battery plug-in electrification.

The Gemera, if plugged in and filled with Gen 2.0 ethanol or CO2 neutral methanol like Vulcanol or any mix thereof, becomes at least as CO2 neutral as a pure electric car. Before these second-generation renewable fuel sources are more accessible, the Gemera can also be driven on E85 and in worst case normal petrol.

Plugged in to go further?Equipped with three electric motors, the Gemera can drive completely silent up to 300 km/h, and the powerful 800V battery offers in itself a range of up to 50 km.



The silence in EV mode disguises the true battle cry of the Gemera. When the TFG is activated and the gas pedal hits the floor the Gemera comes alive with a riotous roar as it disappears into the horizon.

All-wheel steering and torque vectoring The 3000 mm wheelbase gives unprecedented comfort and straight-line stability. The rear-wheel steering makes sure the Gemera corners with agility and can achieve a turning radius only seen in smaller cars. At high speed, the rear-wheel steering also gives even better directional control.



The mix of all-wheel steering and all-wheel torque vectoring gives limitless tunability and adaptability of steering and driving feel, making it possible for the Gemera to be one of the most fun and safe cars on the planet.



Safety in focus?The Gemera is one of the safest megacars out there and it is designed for world-wide homologation. The Gemera has a very strong carbon fiber monocoque, six smart airbags, stability control, TC, ABS and ADAS 2.5. It lacks nothing in ultimate safety.



The all-wheel steering and all-wheel drive and all-wheel torque vectoring give the Gemera maximum opportunity to offer a safe, stable and exhilarating drive. ISOFIX is available for both rear seats.

100% four-seater, 100% Koenigsegg?The Gemera is the first of its kind in a completely new vehicle category. Still, it has clear ties to all previous Koenigsegg cars and their Swedish and understated design roots.

The Gemera maintains many recognizable Koenigsegg traits like its wrap-around jet fighter inspired windshield, the hidden A-pillars, the simple shapes, the short overhangs and the large side air intakes.

The front design is inspired by the first-ever Koenigsegg prototype – the Koenigsegg CC from 1996.

Of course, the Gemera features giant full-length Koenigsegg Automated Twisted Synchrohelix Actuation Doors (KATSAD) that open wide. The doors are unhindered by the absence of B-pillars, thanks to a strong carbon monocoque. The door openings reveal an impressive four-seater space that boasts equal ease of access, comfort and respect for both front and rear passengers.





