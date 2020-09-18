VIDEO REVIEW: The Once COVETED Audi S8. Is It Even Still Relevant Anymore?

The fourth generation of the Audi A8 redefines the Audi design language and delivers a modern, serene interior, usable technology, innovative connectivity and cutting edge driver assistance features all designed to help keep drivers and passengers informed and able to arrive more relaxed.



A new high-performance, long-wheelbase S8, first-ever plug-in hybrid A8 and a turbocharged V8 engine variant expand Audi luxury sedan offerings in 2020.



Design



• The A8 embodies the premium Audi design language from Head of Design Mark Lichte’s Prologue concept, with state-of-the-art exterior lighting, a powerful stance and precise, proportional design.

• The interior is designed to feature exceptional precision and material selection, as well as advancements to enhance relaxation and comfort, including:

• Theatre-like exterior lighting display when the vehicle is unlocked, followed by the personalized interior welcome of the A8 in the virtual cockpit; available Air Quality package with cabin air ionization and refreshing scents; premium leather seating and extended leather surfaces throughout the cabin; optional rear right reclining passenger relaxation seat with heated massaging footrest; and optional adjustable rear Matrix LED reading lights.

• The performance-oriented S8 receives bold exterior design elements including S-model bumpers and side sills, quad exhaust, and a platinum double-slat Singleframe® grill to emphasize the car’s sporty and progressive character.

• The A8 TFSI® e is differentiated through its unique light signature in the front bumper and standard 19-inch wheels. Technology and Connectivity: • Revolutionary infotainment and MMI system deliver an elevated level of useable Audi technology features to customers.

• Model line features MMI touch response®2 with haptic touch functionality and a multitude of individual buttons consolidated into the stacked dual screen MMI touch response® interface – which is user friendly and operates with simplicity similar to that of a smart-phone.

• Other cutting-edge standard and available features include:

• A8 voice interaction with natural language processing for MMI commands and vehicle functions.

• HERE-powered map and navigation system that is able to recognize drive routes over time so the system can make smart route suggestions.

• Optional smartphone-sized OLED remote control allowing rear-seat passengers to conveniently customize their seating and infotainment preferences as well as the ambient and matrix interior lighting settings.

• Standard second generation Audi virtual cockpit featuring a large, 12.3-inch display that delivers vibrant color at a rapid 60 frames per second with K1 chip from NVIDIA® quad core processing power at 1920 x 720 pixels per inch.

• The plug-in hybrid receives an MMI display with electric-specific driving screens including charging information, and additional consumption statistics to help drivers maximize the efficiencies of the hybrid system. The Audi virtual cockpit is also updated to display battery data and estimated range statistics. Latest Updates

• Lane departure warning1 and Audi virtual cockpit plus are standard equipment on the A8. • Multicolor ambient interior lighting is now included in the available Executive package.

• An available Black Optic package adds black exterior trim and 20-inch 5-V-spoke-star-design black wheels.



The Audi design selection in Merino Gray includes GrayBrown Beech Natural Wood inlays.



• A Sport Style exterior package emphasizes sporty features of the A8 with 20-inch Audi Sport 5-V-spoke-star-design wheels with all-season tires and sport exterior styling on the front and rear bumpers and side sills. The Sport plus package, available exclusively on the 4.0-liter derivative, adds the Black Optic package as well as dynamic all-wheel steering and predictive active suspension to enhance the superior ride comfort of the A8, or provide the firm handling of a sports car. • Also available for 2020, are HD Matrix-design LED headlights with Audi laser light technology and dynamic all-wheel steering.



Is the S8 still a car that would earn your consideration in 2020?



Spies discuss...







