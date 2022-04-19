VIDEO REVIEW: The REAL Reasons WHY EV’s Today CAN’T Tow The Line And Replace ICE Vehicles

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is here, but can an EV replace a diesel 4x4 for long-range offroad touring/camping, or towing? That's what they explore in this video.







