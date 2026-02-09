VIDEO REVIEW: This Dude Says YOU Should Buy The Toyota RAV-4 ALL-DAY OVER The Honda CR-V. Is He RIGHT?

The compact SUV segment is one of the most hotly contested in the market, with the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-Vconsistently battling for the top spot as reliable, efficient family haulers. But in this eye-opening video from Toyota World, the creator makes a bold claim: you should buy the Toyota RAV4 all day over the Honda CR-V—especially with the all-new 2026 RAV4 now hybrid-only.



He argues that Toyota's complete redesign "quietly killed off its competition" by delivering superior long-term ownership value. Key points include thousands in savings over five years thanks to legendary Toyota reliability, strong resale values (even older hybrids hold near-MSRP prices), lower maintenance costs, and upgraded features across the board—like a 12.3-inch display, advanced Toyota Safety Sense 4.0, smoother ride, more powerful hybrid options (up to 236 hp AWD), and better overall tech-to-price balance. While the CR-V often wins praise for refinement, quieter cabin, and space in some reviews, this video emphasizes how the RAV4's hybrid focus, towing capacity, and real-world economics make it the smarter, no-brainer choice for most buyers in 2026.



















