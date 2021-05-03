VIDEO REVIEW: Top 10 NEW Electric Vehicles in 2021. Would These Be YOUR Choices?

If you watched the Super Bowl you may have noticed GM's commercial about their new upcoming electric vehicles in 2021.



This seems to confirm that 2021 is truly the year of the Electric Vehicle. It’s safe to say Tesla is currently the leader in the EV space. I’ve owned a Tesla Model 3 for almost 3 years and it’s been one of the best purchases of my life. But even though Teslas are superior in many ways they aren’t the only option when it comes to choosing a good electric vehicle.



And the more electric cars that come out, the more competition there is, the better it is for us, the consumers. This list is sorted by price, from the most affordable to the most expensive.



Would these be YOUR choices? And does this will be the year of the electric vehicle (most overused car line in last five years) mean the share will go from 1.9% to 2.2% of cars sold? ;)









