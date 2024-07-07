VIDEO REVIEW: Toyota Grand Highlander MAX. Is it Necessary To Spend MORE And Get The LEXUS TX? FIND OUT!

Agent001 submitted on 7/7/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:14:47 PM

Views : 182 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is a highly anticipated addition to Toyota's lineup, offering a blend of power, efficiency, and versatility. This model is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is not only powerful but also efficient, with an estimated fuel economy rating of 26/27 mpg city/highway.

One of the standout features of the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is its towing capacity. With a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, this SUV is capable of hauling boats, trailers, and other heavy loads with ease. This makes it a great choice for families who enjoy outdoor activities or need to tow equipment for work.

Inside, the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for up to 8 passengers. The third row is adult-sized, ensuring that everyone can ride in comfort. The second row features captain's chairs, while the third row can be configured with a bench seat for added versatility.

The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max also comes loaded with technology features. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard, as is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available, providing a wealth of information at a glance.

Safety is also a priority in the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard, which includes features like pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Overall, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is a well-rounded SUV that offers a compelling blend of power, efficiency, versatility, and technology. It's a great choice for families who need a vehicle that can do it all.

But is it necessary to spend more and upgrade to the Lexus TX? Find out!











VIDEO REVIEW: Toyota Grand Highlander MAX. Is it Necessary To Spend MORE And Get The LEXUS TX? FIND OUT!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)