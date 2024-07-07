VIDEO REVIEW: Toyota Grand Highlander MAX. Is it Necessary To Spend MORE And Get The LEXUS TX? FIND OUT!

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is a highly anticipated addition to Toyota's lineup, offering a blend of power, efficiency, and versatility. This model is equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 362 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is not only powerful but also efficient, with an estimated fuel economy rating of 26/27 mpg city/highway.



One of the standout features of the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is its towing capacity. With a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, this SUV is capable of hauling boats, trailers, and other heavy loads with ease. This makes it a great choice for families who enjoy outdoor activities or need to tow equipment for work.



Inside, the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with seating for up to 8 passengers. The third row is adult-sized, ensuring that everyone can ride in comfort. The second row features captain's chairs, while the third row can be configured with a bench seat for added versatility.



The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max also comes loaded with technology features. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard, as is wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available, providing a wealth of information at a glance.



Safety is also a priority in the Grand Highlander Hybrid Max. Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard, which includes features like pre-collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with steering assist, and adaptive cruise control.



Overall, the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max is a well-rounded SUV that offers a compelling blend of power, efficiency, versatility, and technology. It's a great choice for families who need a vehicle that can do it all.



But is it necessary to spend more and upgrade to the Lexus TX? Find out!





















