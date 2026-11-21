In a week of Los Angeles daily driving, a ClubLexus reviewer found the 2026 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro to be the quickest, most efficient, and most capable version of the midsize pickup yet. Powered by a 2.4-liter i-FORCE MAX turbo-hybrid inline-four making 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic and part-time four-wheel drive, the truck delivers a 0-60 mph time of about 7.1 seconds. It rides on 2.5-inch FOX QS3 internal-bypass shocks with a Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism, 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires, and 11.5 inches of ground clearance. With a starting price approaching $70,000, it improves markedly on prior Tacomas in power, chassis refinement, and off-road hardware, though real-world city fuel economy landed in the 10–16 mpg range against EPA estimates of 22/24/23 mpg.?



The TRD Pro’s strengths shine in both style and capability. Its exclusive Wavemaker blue paint with black accents, color-matched logos, and bright red control arms and springs gives it a bold, almost 1970s muscle-car presence that feels less aggressive and wide than a Ford F-150 Raptor. The adjustable FOX shocks (Off-Road, Normal, Sport), locking rear differential, and sway-bar disconnect make it compliant over speed bumps, potholes, and suburban dips while remaining engaging and highly capable off-road. The hybrid powertrain supplies a smooth, flat torque curve ideal for highway merges and low-speed crawling, outperforming the old 4.0-liter V6 in observed efficiency. Heated and ventilated IsoDynamic seats with air bladders isolate road chatter exceptionally well, paired with practical controls including real buttons, a large touchscreen, and a conventional console shifter.?



Significant compromises temper the experience for everyday use. Interior materials feel inexpensive, with busy plastic surfaces that do not rise meaningfully above lower trims such as the SR5, plus a non-functional hood scoop and the familiar Tacoma/4Runner hood rattle. The part-time four-wheel-drive system requires under-vehicle manual shock adjustments and lacks the full-time or push-button convenience of rivals like the cheaper Ford Ranger Raptor (which also offers a front locking differential). The ride remains jittery and bouncy on uneven pavement, potentially uncomfortable for those with back or mobility concerns. Most concerning is a hybrid drivetrain quirk in rapid stop-and-go situations—such as yielding at intersections or hard stops followed by acceleration—where the truck bogs, loses power, and recovers slowly in a manner resembling extreme turbo lag or limp mode, without warning lights. Rear legroom is notably tight, further restricted by the thick IsoDynamic seats, making the Double Cab less practical for adult passengers than a Ranger.?



They concluded that the TRD Pro is the most fun Toyota truck he has driven and a clear step up in capability and engagement from previous generations, yet it remains a mixed-value proposition at nearly $70,000. Its corporate compromises—quirky power delivery, limited passenger space, cheaper interior touches, and a ride that prioritizes off-road hardware—make long-term daily driving a compromise, especially versus more refined or roomier competitors. It excels for buyers who prioritize off-road fun, distinctive styling, and hybrid torque over pure luxury or family practicality, but a thorough test drive is essential to determine whether the thrills outweigh the flaws for individual needs.



Give us YOUR opinion of the TACO. And a top out price of OVER $70k.



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