VIDEO REVIEW: VW ID Tiguan Launches Years Behind—And Without Any FSD Capability.

Volkswagen has a problem: its electric cars haven’t exactly become the stuff of Volkswagen legend. The ID.3 and ID.4 arrived with ambitious claims but were hobbled by quirky design, touch-heavy cabins that frustrated owners, and a sense that something essential about the brand had been left behind. The new ID. Tiguan could be about to change that.



This is the electric successor to the ID.4 (and ID.5), and VW has given it a much more traditional Volkswagen look—sharper, cleaner and more confident. The softer, rounded crossover shapes of its predecessor have given way to a stronger SUV stance under the brand’s “Pure Positive” design language. Precise lines, a full-width light bar, classic pull-style door handles and a more muscular presence make it look like a vehicle from the class above, while still packing plenty of new technology underneath.



There’s up to 373 miles (600 km) of WLTP range, a choice of 58 kWh LFP and 77 kWh NMC batteries, and rapid charging of up to 165 kW on the larger pack. Power outputs span 140 kW (190 PS) to 220 kW (299 PS) in 4MOTION all-wheel-drive form. For the first time on an ID model, there’s also an R-Line version, complete with sportier styling and available adaptive suspension.



But the biggest changes are inside. The ID. Tiguan gets a completely redesigned cabin with proper physical controls restored after years of capacitive complaints. Four conventional window switches replace the awkward single toggle, climate functions sit on a proper button bar, and the multifunction steering wheel uses real buttons again. There is illuminated Qi2 smartphone charging with magnetic positioning, massage seats with ventilation and climate control on higher trims, a new steering wheel, and a clever centre console with a rotary controller. Retro touches inspired by the Golf Mk4 and original Tiguan appear via selectable digital instrument graphics and virtual garage views of classic models.



It remains a practical family SUV, too, with 534 litres of boot space, more than 1,500 litres with the rear seats folded, and—finally—a 32-litre frunk for cables and small items. Towing capacity rises to as much as 2,000 kg on the larger-battery models.



So has Volkswagen finally put some proper VW character back into its electric cars? The return of tactile controls, familiar design cues, and the trusted Tiguan name suggests it has listened.



And could the ID. Tiguan be the electric SUV that finally makes us forget the ID.4? On paper and in appearance, it looks well placed to do exactly that when deliveries begin in early 2027.











