VIDEO REVIEW: Volvo 850R Sportswagon-On The List Of GREAT CARS, WHERE Does THIS ONE Rank To YOU?

It looks like the car a cautious parent would choose for the school run. Boxy, upright, unmistakably Volvo. Then you notice the deeper front spoiler, the low-profile tires on 17-inch wheels, and the discreet rear wing. This is the 850R Sportswagon, the 1996–97 high-performance version of Volvo’s already surprising 850 wagon.



Volvo had already shocked the touring-car world by racing an 850 estate in the 1994 British Touring Car Championship. The road-going 850R that followed carried some of that spirit. Under the hood sat a turbocharged 2.3-liter five-cylinder developed with Porsche input. In automatic form it made around 240 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque; manuals got a bit more. Front-wheel drive sent all of it to the pavement. Period testers recorded 0-60 times in the high sixes to low sevens, with a top speed well over 140 mph. For a family wagon in the mid-1990s, those numbers were outrageous.



The cabin still felt like a Volvo: supportive leather-and-suede seats, solid switchgear, and enough rear room and cargo space (up to 67 cubic feet) to swallow kids, dogs, and luggage. The difference was the chassis. Stiffer dampers and thicker anti-roll bars sharpened the handling. The ride grew firmer, even choppy on broken pavement. Torque steer tugged at the wheel when the turbo woke up. Yet the car gripped, braked, and changed direction with an enthusiasm no one expected from a Swedish estate.



It was a sleeper in the truest sense—practical, safe, and capable of embarrassing contemporary sports sedans while looking like it belonged in a suburban driveway. Production lasted only two years, which only added to its later cult status.



So here we are. On the long, unofficial list of great cars—the ones that surprise, endure, and still make people smile decades later—where does this one sit for you?



Our spies, you’ve seen the footage, you’ve heard the five-cylinder howl, you’ve watched it swallow a family and still hustle. Now it’s your call. Where does the Volvo 850R Sportswagon rank on the list of great cars?















