VIDEO REVIEW: Volvo Polestar 1. Does It THRILL YOU Or Is It The BIGGEST Waste Of £140K You Can Find On The Market TODAY?

When it comes to the looks, there’s no denying that the Polestar 1 is a gorgeous set of wheels. Not only that, but you’ll also be doing your bit for the environment if you invest in one of these, as it’s a plug-in hybrid that can drive for 77 miles on electric power alone - the most of any PHEV available today!



But just because it’s a hybrid doesn’t mean it’s down on power, as under the bonnet you’ll find a 2-litre supercharged engine which, along with two electric motors, can deliver 609hp and an amazing 1000Nm!



Sadly, there’s one downside… It costs £139,000!!!



Is it worth it to you or is it the BIGGEST waste of $$$ you can find on the market today?







