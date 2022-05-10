VIDEO REVIEW: WATCH! Is The Corvette The ONE THING GM Has Never Screwed Up?

The 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 ($106,000 in the US, $128,000 starting in Canada) aspires to achieve a formidable goal: to slay supercar titans and crush its competition for a fraction of the cost. The mad scientists at Corvette say they designed it to have both the soul of a Ferrari 458 and the clinical speed of a Porsche GT2 RS. An extremely bold claim.



670 horsepower. 8600 rpm redline. This is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 in any production car ever. Will it be able to live up to its mighty expectations? Thomas and James aim to find out. We hope you enjoy the episode.











