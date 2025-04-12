VIDEO REVIEW: WHICH Is YOUR Choice In The BATTLE Of The BMW M2's?

Five icons of BMW's M heritage stand poised like warriors ready for battle: the trailblazing 1M Coupé in fiery orange, the original F87 M2 in sleek black, twin M2 CS variants in vivid tangerine and British Racing Green, and the latest G87 M2 in pristine white. This isn't just a lineup—it's a symphony of engineering evolution, from the 1M's raw, twin-turbo N54 heart to the G87's refined S58 beast pumping 473 horsepower through an eight-speed auto.



Carwow's latest drag race extravaganza pits these compact coupes against each other, dissecting weights (a featherlight 1,495kg for the 1M), power curves, and quarter-mile sprints that blur the line between nostalgia and next-gen supremacy. Hosts Matt Watson and Alex Hirschi dive deep into what makes each tick—straight-line fury, corner-carving poise, or sheer soul-stirring growl. Which generation reigns supreme?











Which generation is your favourite?! ?? pic.twitter.com/SE9tkEeBwv — carwow (@carwowuk) December 4, 2025



