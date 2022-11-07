VIDEO REVIEW: Watch A REAL Owner Of The VW ID.4 Describe His One Year With The EV. Was He PLEASED With The Experience? WATCH!

The time has come... for a 1 year review of my 2021 VW ID.4 Pro S w/ Gradient RWD and to replace it! Join me as I share the pros and cons after a year living with it....







