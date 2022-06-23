VIDEO REVIEW: What's EASIER? Understand Which EV Adapter You Need Or CRYPTO? Let Us Help With This Guide

One of the MOST confusing and frustrating parts of understanding EV's as a shopper is that whole ADAPTER situation.

Which one does the car come with, where do I go to charge and which plug do I use, on and on.

It's like trying to understand crypto for the first or tenth time.

Hopefully, this video gives you good guidance.

We examine a variety of EV charging adapters that allow Tesla vehicles to charge on non-Tesla charging stations and the adapters that will enable non-Tesla EVs to use Tesla Wall Connectors and Destination chargers.







