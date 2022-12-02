VIDEO REVIEW: What's It Like To Live With A Tesla Model Y After A YEAR Of Ownership? Watch For The VERDICT!

Model Y provides maximum versatility—able to carry 7 passengers and their cargo. Each second row seat folds flat independently, creating flexible storage for skis, furniture, luggage and more. The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading easy and quick.

Tesla All-Wheel Drive has two ultra-responsive, independent electric motors that digitally control torque to the front and rear wheels—for far better handling, traction and stability control. Model Y is capable in rain, snow, mud and off-road.

With an elevated seating position and low dash, the driver has a commanding view of the road ahead. The interior of Model Y is simple and clean, with a 15-inch touch screen, immersive sound system and an expansive all-glass roof that creates extra headroom and provides a seamless view of the sky.

Review of my 2021 Performance Tesla Model Y after 1 year of ownership.





