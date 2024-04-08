VIDEO REVIEW: Would YOU Buy A USED Audi R8?

The first-generation Audi R8, introduced in 2007, has indeed become an affordable supercar, especially considering its initial price and performance. However, before you decide to buy one, there are several factors you should consider.



The R8's reliability is generally good, but there are some common issues to watch out for. The V8 engine can suffer from bottom-end bearing failures, and the clutch may need replacing after around 20,000 miles. Lower rear wishbones can also fail, requiring a new unit and hub, which can cost around £3000 in parts alone. The R8's build quality is high, but Audi as a brand has a higher share of reported problems than most.



In terms of driving experience, the R8 is praised for its balanced handling and impressive performance. The V8 engine provides a thrilling soundtrack and the car feels planted and confident through corners. However, the ride can be firm, especially on models with the optional magnetic ride suspension. The interior is well-built and luxurious, although some may find the infotainment system dated.



Living with the R8 can be surprisingly practical for a supercar. The cabin is spacious and comfortable, and the car's usability is enhanced by its front and rear luggage compartments. However, running costs can be high, with fuel consumption averaging around 20 mpg and servicing costs being significant.



In conclusion, the first-generation Audi R8 can be a rewarding purchase if you're looking for an affordable supercar. However, it's important to be aware of potential issues and the associated costs. The car's driving experience and practicality are strong points, but you should also consider the high running costs. If you're willing to accept these factors, the R8 can be a thrilling and relatively affordable entry into supercar ownership.



