VIDEO Review: 2021 Range Rover SVAUTOBIOGRAPHY. Does It STILL Have The Cachet Or Has It Dropped Rung In YOUR Book?

The Range Rover celebrates 50 years of pioneering innovation, peerless refinement and unparalleled all-terrain capability with a choice of three new special editions and available enhanced Cabin Air Ionization technology for 2021 model year.



The Range Rover celebrates 50 years of design leadership in 2020. Over half a century, the Land Rover luxury SUV has evolved into one of the most refined and desirable SUVs in the world with a unique combination of effortless sophistication and all-terrain capability.



“In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring,” said Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer. “It’s unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivaled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”



The legendary profile, floating roof and clamshell hood are hallmarks of its peerless design while the interior combines the finest materials and latest technologies to deliver the level of refinement customers expect from the flagship of the Range Rover family.



Customers can specify select Range Rover models with one of two design packs. With the Black Exterior Pack key elements, including the hood and tailgate lettering, grille mesh and inner grille surround, are finished in Narvik Black, while the Shadow Exterior Pack sees the same components finished in Shadow Atlas.



The introduction of a trio of new special edition models for 2021 gives customers more choice than ever before, with the Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition, HSE Westminster Edition and SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition models each providing a unique take on the elegant SUV.



Autobiography Fifty Edition



To celebrate 50 years of Range Rover, the limited run of 50th Anniversary “Fifty” special edition models will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched.



Building on the luxuriously-appointed Autobiography, the Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition features a number of bespoke exterior and interior design enhancements. These include Auric Atlas grille surround, bumper and side vent accents, tailgate finisher and Autobiography badge all finished in unique Auric Atlas. Two 22-inch wheels are available on the 50th Anniversary model, both featuring a distinctive forged, five-split spoke design, one with an exclusive Gloss Black with Diamond Turned finish.



The badging features a “Fifty” script created personally by Chief Creative Officer, Prof. Gerry McGovern OBE, which will appear both on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior via the unique “1 of 1970” center console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.



The Range Rover Autobiography Fifty Edition will be available in standard and long wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from Metallic and Premium Metallic colors; Carpathian Grey, Rossello Red, Aruba and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations will also offer the Autobiography Fifty Edition in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White.



HSE Westminster Edition



The HSE Westminster Edition is based on the HSE trim level and is available with a choice of mild hybrid 395hp turbocharged inline six-cylinder and 518hp supercharged V8 gasoline engines. Atlas exterior accents and 21-inch 7 Split-Spoke 'Style 7001' wheels set it apart on the outside and the new model is available in a range of Solid, Metallic and Premium Metallic finishes. Inside, the special edition model features standard Shadow Walnut veneers, 20-way heated and cooled front seats, refrigerated front center console, soft close doors and 825 Watt 19-speaker Meridian™ surround sound system.



SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition



The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition is designed to enhance the visual character of the purposeful model and combines Santorini Black Metallic paintwork with Narvik Black gloss exterior accents, 22-inch Gloss Black forged wheels and branded illuminated treadplates. Other distinguishing exterior features include black brake calipers, while the interior is completed in Ebony seats with Pimento stitching.



Interior Design



The interior of the 2021 Range Rover is as luxurious, comfortable and beautifully crafted as ever. Each sumptuous detail has been carefully designed and precision-engineered with the comfort and enjoyment of its occupants in mind.



“The Range Rover continues to provide impeccable refinement with high-quality materials that create a truly luxurious experience,” said Alan Sheppard, Director, Interior Design, Land Rover.



Luxury appointments and comfort are prerequisites, along with carefully considered storage and the latest technologies. Seating is wide and provides generous recline, legroom and foot space. The 16-way grained leather seats combine heating and memory functions while the top of the range executive seats feature Semi-Aniline leather and massage functionality.



Executive Class Rear Seating, fitted standard to Autobiography and above trims, is designed to elevate the traveling experience. Wider seat frames and deeper cushioning with interlayers create the impression of a luxurious wraparound interior. The seat position, massage functionality, temperature and rear cabin climate control can all be managed by rear seat passengers.



Passengers using the Executive Class Rear Seating can also recline their seatbacks up to 40 degrees to make the most of the additional 7.6 inches of legroom provided by the long wheelbase body design while the cosseting headrests have eight settings to help maximize comfort.



The Range Rover features 0.24-inch (6mm) laminated glass to help ensure road, engine and wind noise does not disturb occupants. In SVAutobiography Dynamic, SVAutobiography Dynamic Black Edition and long wheelbase SVAutobiography models, rear passengers can access a standard power deployable center console that is available at the touch of a button and features a break at the center footwell to enable an easy egress from either side of the vehicle.



The elegant interior is practical as well as comfortable with a series of flexible storage solutions available, including front cup holders that slide forward to reveal a deep storage area of up to 1.2 gallons (4.5 liters) in the center console. Customers can also specify a cooler compartment or a refrigerator in the front center console that holds four 500ml bottles and chills to 41°F (5°C).



The front and rear door pockets hold larger 50 fl oz (1.5 liter) bottles and the rear console storage offers 0.74 gallons (2.8 liters) of additional storage in long wheelbase models. At the rear of the central console a 110V domestic plug socket allows customers to charge laptops and other mobile devices.



A series of comfort-enhancing functions transform the travelling experience for all occupants. An available Cabin Air Ionization with PM2.5 from Nanoe™, new for 2021, is designed to help improve air quality for both drivers and passengers by filtering particulates in the cabin.



The new PM2.5 system is controlled using the ?Purify’ soft key within the vehicle’s infotainment touchscreen. This initiates the recirculation function, helping clean the air by removing small particulates less than 2.5 micrometers.



By night, the Range Rover provides customers further control over the cabin environment with three-zone Configurable Ambient Lighting. Occupants can tailor the atmosphere to create a calm, relaxing environment by configuring the color (from a choice of 10) and intensity of lighting via fully controllable tricolor LEDs.







