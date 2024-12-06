VIDEO: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Body Kit With DARE WE SAY, F-150 Style LIGHTS?

The ildar_project's latest creation is a stunning Rolls-Royce Cullinan, enhanced with a sleek and aggressive body kit. The kit includes a redesigned front bumper with larger air intakes, a carbon fiber hood with a central vent, and a carbon fiber rear diffuser. The car sits lower on custom wheels, wrapped in low-profile tires. The body kit gives the Cullinan a more dynamic and sporty appearance, without sacrificing its luxurious and imposing presence. The ildar_project has once again demonstrated his talent for transforming high-end vehicles into unique and eye-catching works of automotive art.









