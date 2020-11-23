VIDEO SHOWDOWN! Audi S3 vs. BMW M135i vs. AMG A35. WHICH Get's The TROPHY?

We’ve finally got our hands on the new Audi S3, so you know what that means… It's hot hatch drag race time!

We’ve got the new S3 going up against the BMW M135i and AMG A35, and once you look at the stats, you'll realise it's too close to call!! All three have 2-litre turbocharged petrol engines, they’re all automatic, and they’ve all got AWD.



But that’s not all! Even their power outputs are almost identical. While the Audi S3 can produce 310hp, both the A35 & M135i can produce 306hp. And when it comes to torque, both the Audi & AMG can put down 400Nm, while the BMW has 450Nm!

Do we have a potential dead heat on our hands? There’s only one way to find out… LET’S RACE!




