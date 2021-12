In this year's evo Car of the Year, we return to northern Scotland with eight of 2021's very best performance cars and seven esteemed judges to determine our 2021 winner.



The contenders:

BMW M3 Competition

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition

BMW M5 CS

Lamborghini Huracán STO

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Hyundai i20 N

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition



And the winner is.....