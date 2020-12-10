VIDEO SPIED! Mission Impossible's Tom Cruise CAUGHT BURNING OUT A BMW In The Streets Of Rome!

Tom Cruise was spied burning out, taking part in a car chase scene with Hayley Atwell.

They were on the set of Mission Impossible 7 in Rome on Saturday.

The pair put on an animated displays as they sped through the streets of Italy's capital city in a BMW.

The duo battled the rain, while the actress going behind the wheel while the Ethan Hunt star appeared to instruct her every move.

The actor, 58, and Cinderella's Hayley, 38, proved to be the best of co-stars as they rounded off the day with a high-five.





