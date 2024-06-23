VIDEO: STEERING WHEELS GONE WILD! 2026 Bugatti Tourbillion. WHICH Auto Company Will Copy It FIRST?

The 2026 Bugatti Tourbillion steering wheel is a revolutionary design that sets a new standard for luxury and innovation in the automotive industry. Its unique feature is a fixed center hub with rotating dials, reminiscent of a high-end watch. This design allows the driver to keep their hands in the optimal position while the dials move to display the necessary information. The steering wheel is also crafted with the finest materials, including carbon fiber and premium leather, to provide a luxurious feel and enhance the driving experience.



The Bugatti Tourbillion steering wheel is a game-changer in the automotive world, and it's only a matter of time before other companies start to copy this innovative design. Which company do you think will be the first to adopt a similar steering wheel design?











New 2026 Bugatti Tourbillion steering wheel



