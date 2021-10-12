VIDEO STING: Gang Members In BMW Steal 4M From Wealthy Diners In NYC. The Cops WEREN'T Having It.

The shocking video showed the black BMW hitting two cars before jumping the curb and narrowly missing Manhattan diners chatting on the sidewalk. As the car barreled down the sidewalk, an officer fired at the suspected gang members as the vehicles sped in his direction.



The driver turned the blinker on in an attempt to pull out of the spot as the officers flipped their lights on.



The officers then approached the car as Officer Taylor walked up to the driver side window.

The BMW was quickly placed in reverse and hit the vehicles parked behind and in front of it before mounting the curb. The officers stepped away from the moving car's path before attempting to chase the getaway car on foot.



In a desperate attempt to get away, the driver continued driving down the sidewalk.









