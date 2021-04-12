VIDEO: Should You WAIT For The 2023 Toyota 4Runner Or Buy NOW? Here Are FIVE Reasons TO HOLD OFF!

Automotive Engineer and MIT Grad David Koichi Chao provides detailed predictions of the 2023 Toyota 4Runner, which will be the 6th generation model. Expected to debut late fall of 2022 calendar year as the 2023 model year, the all-new Toyota 4Runner will be a substantial upgrade from the current model. David predicts every possible details of the vehicle, from body design to powertrain, and provides "5 Reasons why you want to wait for the new 2023 4Runner." David also shows his newest renders of the 4Runner front and back, based on his own predictions and vision.











