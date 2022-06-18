VIDEO: TIRED Of WAITING For The Rivian R1s? Well, You're Going To Be EXHAUSTED When You Watch This!

Rivian just delayed the R1s suv again.



Building a new electric vehicle brand from scratch, then beating big names like Ford to market is no easy task. And while Rivian did precisely that after several delays with the exciting R1T electric truck, the new R1S all-electric SUV is facing similar struggles.



This week, Rivian sent letters to reservation holders confirming that it would delay the first deliveries of its long-awaited R1S electric SUV. And this isn’t the first time. Initially, it had a mid-2021 arrival date, shortly after the electric truck, but both got pushed back due to supply constraints and other issues.

Eventually, Rivian delivered a few thousand R1T trucks in 2021, somewhat on schedule, but the rollout is still moving too slower than expected to meet the demand.



