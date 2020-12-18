VIDEO TOUR: 2021 Mercedes GLS Maybach. Of WHICH Opinion Are YOU? Is It BEST Class Or CLASSLESS?

This isn't an SUV about sport or utility. It's a vehicle for arriving, for making a big splash when it pulls up to an event, a club, or office building. It's an announcement of intimidation, not something that's built to dive into corners, take families on vacations, or even put at risk dirtying its standard 22-inch or optional 23-inch wheels.







As a family hauler, its utility is limited. And since the rear seats don't fold down, hauling new rain gutters home from Lowe's is probably not happening.



Cooled, heated, ventilated, and adjustable in nearly as many ways as the human body, the rear seats are sculpted for royalty and covered in leather from cows who may have volunteered for the honor of sacrificing their hides. There's a 7.0-inch tablet set between the thrones for controlling the seats, the Burmester audio, and four-zone Executive Climate Control systems (with separate rear air conditioner). The driver and shotgun passenger (maybe literally armed) are there to support the titans of industry lucky enough to sit in back—nothing else.



We see this vehicle being judged only TWO ways.



Best of CLASS or CLASSLESS.



On WHICH side of this opinion fence do YOU fall?













