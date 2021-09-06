VIDEO: TOYOTA GLOBAL REVEAL. Land Cruiser WORLD Premiere!

Since its launch in 1951, the Land Cruiser has continued to be selected by customers as a safe and secure vehicle symbolizing Toyota.



A cumulative total of approximately 10.4 million units and more than 300,000 units a year have been sold in 170 countries and regions all over the world.



To continue to live up to its reputation among customers as a vehicle that allows people to go anywhere & everywhere and come back alive and safe, the Land Cruiser's unrivaled existence has continued to evolve, improving its reliability, durability, and off-road performance.



The flagship station wagon model of the Land Cruiser has been completely redesigned.



In this 70th anniversary year of the Land Cruiser, Toyota has completely redesigned its character by merging technologies accumulated over many years with the latest technologies, and is planning to launch it all over the world starting in the summer of 2021.











