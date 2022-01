The Hummer EV might have been first to market, but the real battle for EV truck supremacy will start in earnest when the Lightning and Silverado start shipping head to head. Until we see more details on Tesla's elusive Cybertruck that is. Where's RAM in all of this? Sounds like it will launch right around the same time as the more affordable Silverado EVs go on sale. 2024 should be interesting for sure. What about 2022 and 2023? Well, to be honest it looks like Ford's game to lose...