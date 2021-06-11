VIDEO: Tesla Plaid Full Self Driving Display Mode Is QUITE The SHOW? Do Others Need To Get MORE Inventive With THEIR INTERFACES?

Agent001 submitted on 11/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:58:37 PM

Views : 204 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

What's your take on the Tesla Plaid FSD dashboard and nav screen show???







VIDEO: Tesla Plaid Full Self Driving Display Mode Is QUITE The SHOW? Do Others Need To Get MORE Inventive With THEIR INTERFACES?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)