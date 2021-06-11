VIDEO: Tesla Plaid Full Self Driving Display Mode Is QUITE The SHOW? Do Others Need To Get MORE Inventive With THEIR INTERFACES?

Agent001 submitted on 11/6/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:58:37 PM
What's your take on the Tesla Plaid FSD dashboard and nav screen show???Going Plaid with the FSD visualization ?? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Ji0xttl0bD— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) November 5, 2021 TESLA's FSD BETA Update v10.3.1!This update is top notch, with real time visualisation and City Street Driving! Still has few bugs though. Need more polishing in the future and definitely not ready for a wide release.Yea that is RONNIE making noises in the background.#FSD pic.twitter.com/QjmzQJyali— mandovision (@mandovision1) October 30, 2021
