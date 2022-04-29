VIDEO: The TESLA CYBER EFFECT: Who Needs To Buy Advertising When You Can Make Your OWN News!

Agent001 submitted on 4/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:56 PM
Great recap video from Tesla showing off the excitement of Cyber Rodeo. Who needs to buy advertising when you can make your own news.Elon and Trump figured that out. Check it out.
