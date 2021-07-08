VIDEO WALKAROUND: 2022 KIA Sportage. And You Thought The Hyundai Tucson Face Was WEIRD?

The European Sportage will come with a 1.6-litre T-GDI Smartstream producing 150 PS and it sends power to only the front wheels while the 180 PS variant comes with an optional 4WD system. The 1.6-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel develops 136 PS maximum power and is linked with a 4WD system as well. The hybrid mill based on the 1.6-litre T-GDi engine works in tandem with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.



It is mated to a six-speed MT and has a combined power output of 230 PS. The regular version of the same engine makes 150 PS and is paired with a six-speed MT. The 1.6-litre CRDi Smartstream diesel pumps out 115 PS and is hooked with a six-speed MT. The 1.6-litre T-GDi PHEV is good enough to deliver 265 PS, and it will likely be made available later this year.



