VIDEO: WATCH! CAR WARS! Kia EV6 v Mustang Mach E v VW ID.4: DRAG RACE.

It’s time for a Korea v Germany v America EV SUV drag race!



We’re lining up the Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX and the Mustang Mach-E to go head-to-head and find out which is quickest over the quarter mile. So let’s see how they compare…



Starting with the Volkswagen, it’s the ID.4 GTX. This means it comes equipped with two electric motors which combine to put down 300hp and 470Nm of torque. As you’d expect, it’s pretty heavy, weighing in at 2,224kg, and a new one will cost you about £50,000.











Then we have the Mustang Mach-E. It also comes with two electric motors that can put down 350hp and 580Nm. It’s slightly lighter than the VW, at 2,198kg, but it’s also a bit more expensive, at £61,000.



Finally, we have the EV6. It’s the lightest car here, at 2,090kg, and it’s also the cheapest, coming in at £48,000. In terms of power, it also comes with two electric motors, with a power output of 325hp and 605Nm.



So will the most powerful car, the Mustang, walk it? There’s only one way to find out - LET’S RACE!



Is it just us or do drag races with EV's will us all wanting for more. They don't have the excitement of the old school drag races.





