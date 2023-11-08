VIDEO: WATCH! GM's Joint Venture. Like Sittin' On A CLOUD.

Agent001 submitted on 8/11/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:24:09 AM
Views : 552 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Definitely unique!On Thursday, GM's joint venture, SGMW, debuted the Baojun Cloud electric hatchback in China, with prices starting at 95,800 yuan ($13,200). ( $GM ) The new EV received 10,000 preorders in 10 days in China. pic.twitter.com/sKEQbu65so— Deon EV?? (@HDEONEV) August 11, 2023
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001
— Agent001 (View Profile)
