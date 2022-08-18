VIDEO: WATCH! Rivian CEO Shows Off New Ocean Coast Interior Combo. Would YOU Order It?

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:11 PM
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shows off the new Ocean Coast interior for the first time.Definitely has an I HEART Range Rover vibe.Would you order it?Love the new Ocean Coast interior!! pic.twitter.com/R1XiMNYHj9— RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) August 18, 2022
