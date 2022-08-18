VIDEO: WATCH! Rivian CEO Shows Off New Ocean Coast Interior Combo. Would YOU Order It?

Agent001 submitted on 8/18/2022

Views : 128 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe shows off the new Ocean Coast interior for the first time.

Definitely has an I HEART Range Rover vibe.

Would you order it?







