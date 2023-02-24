VIDEO: WATCH! TOUR The SINGER Factory And See How Those GORGEOUS Porsches Are Finished!

Singer Porsche is a bespoke car company that specializes in the restoration and customization of vintage Porsche 911s. Their factory, located in the small town of Sun Valley, California, has become a mecca for Porsche enthusiasts and car aficionados alike.



Singer Porsche was founded in 2009 by Rob Dickinson, a former lead singer of the British rock band Catherine Wheel and a lifelong Porsche enthusiast. He set out to create a company that would combine the classic design of the Porsche 911 with modern technology and performance.



The Singer Porsche factory is a state-of-the-art facility that employs some of the most skilled craftsmen in the industry. Each car is painstakingly restored and customized to the owner's exact specifications, with every detail meticulously considered.



Visitors to the factory can witness the process firsthand, as the cars are stripped down to their bare bones and rebuilt from the ground up. The attention to detail is truly remarkable, with every component carefully crafted and meticulously installed.



Singer Porsche has become known for its bespoke customization options, which include everything from custom paint colors to bespoke leather interiors. The result is a truly unique and personalized driving experience that is unmatched by any other car on the road.



In recent years, Singer Porsche has garnered a cult-like following among Porsche enthusiasts and collectors, with their cars fetching top dollar at auction. The Singer Porsche factory has become a destination for anyone who appreciates the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into creating a truly exceptional vehicle.



