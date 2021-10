A man plunged nine stories from a high-rise in Jersey City, New Jersey, landed on a BMW — and miraculously survived, according to officials and a witness.



The 31-year-old crashed through the roof of the black Beemer (it's BIMMER dear.) 330i parked below 26 Journal Square at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, then stood up with his right arm dangling at his side and asked, “What happened?” onlooker Christina Smith, 21, told The Post.











