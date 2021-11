Tesla has given some drivers access to its “full self-driving” beta software. CNN went to one of the busiest streets in Brooklyn to see how it works.



CNN Transportation Editor Michael Ballaban decided to test Tesla’s “full self-driving” (FSD) tech in Brooklyn, New York. The result is a terrifying video where Ballaban desperately intervenes to prevent calamity as the Tesla nearly careens into oncoming traffic, trucks, and pedestrians.

Seriously. See for yourself just how “Beta” FSD really is: