VIDEO: Watch! I LOVE GOLLLDDD! 2023 S-Class S680 V12 Maybach by Virgil Abloh. Rate It 1-10!

The all new 2023 S-Class S680 V12 Maybach by Virgil Abloh featuring a stunning paintwork in two tone with sand tone and obisidian black!



In this video, we will be having a walk around showing you the Exterior and Interior Features of the all new S-Class Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh & will also let you hear the sound of this New S680 V12 Maybach!



Virgil Abloh and Mercedes-Maybach create the ultimate legacy car



The late Virgil Abloh’s cooperation with Mercedes–Maybach culminates in the launch of a limited-edition bespoke S-Class and capsule collection, inspired by Project MAYBACH.



Stuttgart. On 5 April 2022, Mercedes–Maybach unveils the final chapter of Project MAYBACH - its cooperation with trusted partner, the late polymath artist, architect, creative director, fashion designer and philanthropist, Virgil Abloh. Designed in partnership with MercedesBenz Group AG Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener in 2021, the vehicle was finalised before Abloh’s untimely passing in November and is available in a strictly limited run of 150 units. The launch coincides with the release of a capsule collection designed by Virgil Abloh and in collaboration with OffWhite™. It has been developed in connection to the Project MAYBACH electric showcar and is exclusively available to buy on OffWhite™, Farfetch and Maybach Icons of Luxury online stores, as well as OffWhite™ stores in select markets.



What do you think about the 2023 Mercedes Benz Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh?



And what do you think that there are SO MANY positive comments about it on YouTube?













